salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.44.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,601,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $759,830,000 after buying an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.