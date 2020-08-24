Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to report sales of $11.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the highest is $11.96 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $43.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.47 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 6,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

