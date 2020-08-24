Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.77

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.77 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 2280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

