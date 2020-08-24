Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,664 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.83 on Monday, reaching $243.51. 25,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.59 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.