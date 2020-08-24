Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 64,729 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 124,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.