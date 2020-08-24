Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.76.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $175.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.