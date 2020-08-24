Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 239,745 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,184,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.53% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of BIPC stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,196. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

