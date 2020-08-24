Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,394 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.36 on Monday, hitting $1,590.78. 33,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,597.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,381.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.