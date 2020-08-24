Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,785 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 56.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,160 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Paypal by 38,906.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,595 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $198.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

