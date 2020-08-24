Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 27,188 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.15. 29,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

