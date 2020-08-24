Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 77,858 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 77,858 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.