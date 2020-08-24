Scotia Capital Inc. Has $16.59 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $508.84. 302,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949,975. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $512.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.