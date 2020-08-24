Scotia Capital Inc. Has $160.39 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.70. 220,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

