Scotia Capital Inc. Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $238.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

