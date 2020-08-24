Scotia Capital Inc. Has $30.51 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $30,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.