Scotia Capital Inc. Has $33.92 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $63.49. 101,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.