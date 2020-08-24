Scotia Capital Inc. Has $66.10 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $66,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $61,266,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,261. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $302.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

