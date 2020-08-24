Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 295,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $100.38. 126,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

