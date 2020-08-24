Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.89% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $78,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. 29,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

