Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,251 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 895.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,709.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 161,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $39.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,818.51. 10,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,718.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,606.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.