Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 99,546 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Open Text worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTEX traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $44.17. 9,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,012. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.