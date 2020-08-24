Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of Nutrien worth $49,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. 16,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

