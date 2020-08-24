Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.40. 6,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

