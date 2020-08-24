Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 217,784 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,784 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sun Life Financial worth $88,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 849,721 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,762,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 746,400 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,352,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,247,000 after acquiring an additional 708,803 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 5,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

