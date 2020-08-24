Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 79,468 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 79,468 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.29, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

