Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,564 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.32% of Shaw Communications worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,202,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

SJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 14,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,497. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

