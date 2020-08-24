Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.24

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.24 and last traded at $173.58, with a volume of 3429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.77.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

