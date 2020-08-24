Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $97.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

