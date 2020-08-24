Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 2.92. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.