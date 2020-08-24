Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $2,029,658.22 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,029,658.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $71,526.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $5,547,978.26.

On Monday, August 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $4,278,305.49.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $7,516,859.74.

On Monday, June 8th, Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,701,141.69.

On Friday, June 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 55,754 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,511,160.16.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

