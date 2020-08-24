Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB) Head to Head Survey

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

This table compares Shockwave Medical and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration N/A -181.04% 9.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 46.77 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -27.60 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.18 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shockwave Medical and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.24%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.