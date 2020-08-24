Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 9.1%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 944,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.02 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.