Short Interest in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Expands By 13.4%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 12,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK.B. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

BRK.B traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $210.24. 50,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.98. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $159.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.