Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Decreases By 16.3%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,050. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.50.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.34. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.