Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Decreases By 13.0%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,501. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.