Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Increases By 10.7%

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 31,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,067,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,064. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

BPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.