Short Interest in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Drops By 15.5%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

CHDN traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $178.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,398 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after buying an additional 633,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 190,749 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 149,826 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

