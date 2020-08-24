Short Interest in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declines By 19.2%

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Compania Cervecerias Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,081,000 after buying an additional 80,386 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after buying an additional 659,656 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,789,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,709,000 after buying an additional 224,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $13.67 on Monday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

