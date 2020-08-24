Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Decreases By 17.1%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 143,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 45.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRAI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $369.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

