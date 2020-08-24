Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Drops By 12.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

