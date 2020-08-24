Short Interest in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increases By 9.1%

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after purchasing an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

XRAY opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

