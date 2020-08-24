Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Grows By 13.2%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $989.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

