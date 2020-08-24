Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Rises By 9.3%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

THG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 181,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.