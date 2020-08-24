Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Declines By 19.3%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

XT opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.