Short Interest in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Decreases By 19.3%

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $48.64 on Monday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter.

