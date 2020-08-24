Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 13.7%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JOUT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $167,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 347.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

