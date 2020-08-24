Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Declines By 19.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,422.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $25.60 on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

