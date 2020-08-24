Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Drops By 12.7%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 5,825 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 164,786 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 434,440 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

