Short Interest in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Drops By 12.9%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 17,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,115. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.62. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

