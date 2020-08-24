Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rises By 13.5%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,164. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 462.6% during the first quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

